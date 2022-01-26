PUNJAB POLL 2022: No party close to competing with Congress, says Balbir Singh Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 25

Addressing an election rally in Durali village today, Congress candidate from Mohali Balbir Singh Sidhu said the people of Punjab wanted the Congress to form the government again in Punjab.

Sidhu said endorsing development works carried out by the Congress government in Punjab, the people of Mohali had elected a Congress Mayor and now, the people of Punjab were eagre to again bring the Congress to power in the state with a thumping majority.

Sidhu said AAP was making a false propaganda on the social media to prove that it was in a direct fight with the Congress this time. In actual, no party is close to competing with the Congress this time too and the latter will win the 2022 elections with a huge majority, he added.

Meanwhile, in a boost to the Congress candidate, AAP leader Bir Singh Bajwa from Shahimajra village, along with his supporters, joined the Congress in the presence of Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu and Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi. Bajwa had fought the Mohali MC poll last year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said in the 2017 Assembly elections, Balbir Sidhu had broken all records by winning the Mohali seat by a margin of over 30,000 votes. He said AAP candidate Kulwant Singh was trying to mislead people by using petty tricks. He was rejected so badly in the 2021 municipal elections that he lost from his own ward by a margin of nearly 300 votes, he said.