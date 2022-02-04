PUNJAB POLL 2022: Shot in the arm for Aam Aadmi Party

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 3

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the Kharar Assembly constituency Anmol Gagan Mann received a shot in the arm after Gurpreet Singh Pappi, former president of the Municipal Committee and sitting councillor of Nayagaon, joined the party along with his supporters here today.

Welcoming Gurpreet Singh Pappi into the party fold, Raghav Chadha, MLA from Delhi and co-incharge of Punjab affairs, said besides Pappi, former councillor Jagtar Singh Bhatti, former sarpanch Nirmal Singh, Punjabi singer Lakhbir Saini, Baba Ram Singh Abhipur, Jagtar Nada, Lali Sangala and Surjit Singh Mastgarh joined AAP.

Chadha said love and blessings of people from Punjab are with the Aam Aadmi Party. Punjab voters would press the “Jharoo” button on February 20 to form the AAP government with an overwhelming majority.

AAP candidate from the Kharar Assembly constituency Anmol Gagan Mann, party general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and farmers’ wing Mohali president Master Jagdev Singh Malwa and Madam Kanta were also present on the occasion.

Welcomed into party fold

