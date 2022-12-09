Punjab rights panel seeks report on rivulet mess

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 8

Two days after Chandigarh Tribune highlighted increased levels of pollution in Patiala ki Rao and dumping of garbage along the rivulet, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC), taking a suo motu notice, has sought a report from the Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Nayagaon, by January 25.

Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, member, PSHRC, in her order said: “Let the matter be put up before the Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Nayagaon, who may look into the complaint and submit his report before the next date of hearing.”

The December 6 report, ‘Patiala ki Rao turns ‘ganda nullah’ on city’s periphery’, highlighted how sewage discharge and garbage dumping by Punjab villages had been going on unabated.