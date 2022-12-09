Punjab rights panel seeks report on rivulet mess

Mohali, December 8
Two days after Chandigarh Tribune highlighted increased levels of pollution in Patiala ki Rao and dumping of garbage along the rivulet, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC), taking a suo motu notice, has sought a report from the Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Nayagaon, by January 25.
Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, member, PSHRC, in her order said: “Let the matter be put up before the Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Nayagaon, who may look into the complaint and submit his report before the next date of hearing.”
The December 6 report, ‘Patiala ki Rao turns ‘ganda nullah’ on city’s periphery’, highlighted how sewage discharge and garbage dumping by Punjab villages had been going on unabated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP sets record in Gujarat; Congress wrests Himachal
Cong decimated | 13% votes, AAP gets ‘national’ tag
Himachal verdict: Voters in hill state stick to tradition
Congress fought poll on Virbhadra Singh’s name: Pratibha Sin...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP gets only 1.10 pc
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
Hectic lobbying in Himachal Congress, CM hopefuls woo legislators
CLP meeting today, Mallikarjun Kharge to pick CM