Punjab School Education Board ropes in NGO for textbook review

Mohali, December 30

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is spearheading an initiative regarding review of textbooks with the support of Azim Premji Foundation, Bengaluru.

Educators from the foundation engaged with 65 teachers and subject experts from the board and discussed the technicalities of reviewing existing textbooks.

“The PSEB believes this collaboration will empower our students, equip educators and fortify the foundation of our educational system, ensuring that we are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” said Dr Satbir Bedi, Chairperson, PSEB, adding that the board aimed at preparing students for global competence, fostering an understanding of futuristic issues, while promoting cultural awareness.

