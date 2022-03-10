Punjab sends 4 names to Chandigarh for MOH post

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Punjab has finally sent four names for the post of Medical Officer of Health (MOH) of the Municipal Corporation.

The names, include Dr Ranjit Singh Rai posted in Mansa, Dr Vishal Garg, posted at Punjab Health System Corporation, Mohali, Dr Vinay Mohan posted at Punjab Aids Control Society, Chandigarh, and Dr Inderdeep Kaur posted at the office of Director, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab.

The Secretary, UT Local Government, will interview these Punjab-cadre medical officers following which, one of them will be appointed the new MOH.

It was last November following Chandigarh’s poor performance in Swachh Survekshan, that the UT had repatriated Dr Amrit Pal Singh Warring, MOH. The MOH is mainly involved in sanitation related issues. As the post was lying vacant, the MC works were suffering. —