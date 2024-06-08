Punjab sends panel of 3 officers for UT Finance Secretary’s post

Chandigarh, June 7
The Punjab Government today send a panel of three IAS officers to the UT Administration for the post of Finance Secretary.
Punjab cadre IAS officers Amit Dhaka (batch 2006), Amit Kumar (2008) and Mohammed Tayyab (2007) are in the race for the post of the UT Finance Secretary.
Zade’s term ends on June 18
The tenure of incumbent Finance Secretary Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade will end on June 18. Zade had joined the UT Administration in May 2021 and his tenure ended in May this year. He was given one-month extension in view of the Lok Sabha elections as he was the Chief Electoral Officer of Chandigarh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Narendra Modi bows to consensus ‘Nation first, no power lust’
To take oath for 3rd time as PM tomorrow, will equal Nehru’s...
Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF
FIR lodged; farmers want actor booked too over remarks
Punjab Police ex-DIG gets 7-year jail for 1993 fake encounter
Former Punjab DSP given life sentence