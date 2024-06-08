Punjab sends panel of 3 officers for UT Finance Secretary’s post

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

The Punjab Government today send a panel of three IAS officers to the UT Administration for the post of Finance Secretary.

Punjab cadre IAS officers Amit Dhaka (batch 2006), Amit Kumar (2008) and Mohammed Tayyab (2007) are in the race for the post of the UT Finance Secretary.

Zade’s term ends on June 18

The tenure of incumbent Finance Secretary Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade will end on June 18. Zade had joined the UT Administration in May 2021 and his tenure ended in May this year. He was given one-month extension in view of the Lok Sabha elections as he was the Chief Electoral Officer of Chandigarh.

