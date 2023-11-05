Punjab set to face Baroda in SMAT final

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 4

Punjab will face Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) final on November 6, at IS Bindra PCA Stadium. In the semifinals played here today, Punjab recorded a stunning six-wicket win over Delhi, while Baroda also overpowered Assam by six wickets.

In the first semifinal, Delhi lads posted 183/7 in the allotted 20 overs as IPL fame, Ayush Badoni posted 80 off 57 balls, with seven boundaries and four sixes. Anuj Rawat (34) was the other notable scorer for the side. Siddharth Kaul accounted 3/27, while Harpreet Brar and Mayank Markande claimed one wicket each for the bowling side. Punjab opener, Abhishek Sharma posted 77 off 45, studded with five boundaries and six sixes, to help the side come close to the target. Skipper Mandeep Singh contributed 63 off 36, with three boundaries and three sixes, to remain the second highest scorer for the home team. The side posted 184/4 in the 19th over. Mayank Yadav and Suyash Sharma claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.

In the second match, Baroda chased down the 143-run target in the 17th over with the help of NA Rathva (44 off 26, with six boundaries and one six) and JK Singh (33 off 29, with two boundaries and three sixes). Earlier, Assam lads had posted 143 in 20 overs. Openers Rishav Das (48) and Denish Das (32) started off well for the team, but Abhimanyu Singh picked 4/29 for the bowling side, restricting Assam’s win.

