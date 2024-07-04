Punjab State Human Rights Commission seeks report on waterlogging, traffic issues in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 4

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of a news-report carried in these columns on severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions in Mohali following a brief spell of rain.

Commission chairperson Justice Sant Parkash also called for a detailed report on the issue.

The news-item had detailed the impact of a 20-minute downpour in the area, resulting in overflowing sewage lines, choked drains, and waterlogged roads, causing significant inconvenience to residents and motorists.

In his detailed order, Justice Sant Parkash observed the commission had perused the detailed news-item, “In Mohali, roads waterlogged, sewers overflow, drains choke’ published in the “leading daily newspaper”. It indicated that showers brought some respite from searing heat wave, but also led to seasonal issues of overflowing sewage lines, choked drains and waterlogged roads.

Justice Sant Parkash added the news-report also mentioned that the “brief spell of rain for 20 minutes inundated several parts of Mohali with rainwater, leaving the residents to face water logging issues for the rest of the day”.

It also indicated that long queues of vehicles and traffic jams were witnessed on VIP Road near Patiala Chowk, K-Area light point, Zirakpur and Paras Downtown Mall.

Before parting with the order, Justice Sant Parkash directed the Zirakpur municipal council’s executive officer and Mohali Municipal Commissioner to submit a detailed report on the matter.

The report is to be submitted by September 29 –– the next date of hearing in the matter. The order’s copy was also directed be sent to the authorities concerned for compliance.

