Punjab team named for Namibia tour

Mohali, June 29

After a successful conduct of second season of Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has named a 14-member senior men’s team for a 12-day tour to Namibia. The team will play a five-match 50-overs series, starting July 3 to 10. Former cricketers Ravneet Singh and Harmeet Bansal will accompany the team as coaches. The matches will be played at the Wanderers Sports Club in Windhoek.

Talking about the tour, PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna said the Namibia tour would give exposure to the players and they would definitely return after performing well on the international tour. “This tour will give them an opportunity to learn, which will help us do well in the upcoming domestic tournaments. The Punjab team has both young and experienced players,” he said.

Speaking on the idea behind organising the tour, Surjit Rai, PCA joint secretary said with an aim to giving exposure in the off-season to the players, the PCA has decided to organise the tour.

Nehal Wadhera and Uday Pratap Saharan, who were not part of the Punjab T20 league, also feature in the touring Punjab team. Medium-pacer Gurnoor Brar, who picked up 22 wickets in Sher-e-Punjab Cup, is also part of the team for the Namibia tour.

Punjab team: Anmol Malhotra, Aradhya Shukla, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Harpreet Singh Brar, Jass Inder Singh, Mayank Markande, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Pukhraj Maan, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Siddharth Kaul and Uday Pratap Saharan.

