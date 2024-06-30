Punjab team named for Namibia tour

Mohali, June 29
After a successful conduct of second season of Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has named a 14-member senior men’s team for a 12-day tour to Namibia. The team will play a five-match 50-overs series, starting July 3 to 10. Former cricketers Ravneet Singh and Harmeet Bansal will accompany the team as coaches. The matches will be played at the Wanderers Sports Club in Windhoek.
Talking about the tour, PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna said the Namibia tour would give exposure to the players and they would definitely return after performing well on the international tour. “This tour will give them an opportunity to learn, which will help us do well in the upcoming domestic tournaments. The Punjab team has both young and experienced players,” he said.
Speaking on the idea behind organising the tour, Surjit Rai, PCA joint secretary said with an aim to giving exposure in the off-season to the players, the PCA has decided to organise the tour.
Nehal Wadhera and Uday Pratap Saharan, who were not part of the Punjab T20 league, also feature in the touring Punjab team. Medium-pacer Gurnoor Brar, who picked up 22 wickets in Sher-e-Punjab Cup, is also part of the team for the Namibia tour.
Punjab team: Anmol Malhotra, Aradhya Shukla, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Harpreet Singh Brar, Jass Inder Singh, Mayank Markande, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Pukhraj Maan, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Siddharth Kaul and Uday Pratap Saharan.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup
Kohli was the first to declare his decision after being adju...
It's not what we did today but what we did for past 3-4 years: Rohit Sharma
India defeated South Africa by seven runs in an engaging fin...
India hailed as ‘best team in tournament' after T20 World Cup win
Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble wrote, “Cong...
Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river
Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok