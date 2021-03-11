Punjab University employee’s gold chain snatched at gunpoint in Mullanpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 11

Two youths reportedly snatched the gold chain of an EcoCity-1 resident, Simple, 40, at gunpoint around 7pm on Wednesday. The victim, a Panjab University employee, was taking a walk when two youths approached her on the pretext of asking an address. One of the youth came near her and suddenly pointed a pistol at her, asking for her gold chain.

When the victim resisted, snatcher's accomplice instructed him to shoot the woman in the leg. The snatcher, however, forcibly snatched the chain from her neck and hurriedly ran towards the bike. The duo fled the spot soon after the committing the crime.

The victim, Simple, informed her relatives on the phone and later called the police. Police recorded the statement of the victim and a case has been registered at the Mullanpur police station.