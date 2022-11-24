Punjab VB team searches ex-cop’s Karoran resort

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

Punjab Vigilance Bureau sleuths today conducted a search and assessment operation at a resort at Karoran village (Mohali), allegedly belonging to a former Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).

An official said the search operation was regarding a preliminary inquiry against the retired police official for allegedly owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. A Vigilance inquiry against the accused police official was initiated during the Congress regime in 2021 when Charanjit Singh Channi was the Chief Minister.

However, owing to the police official’s alleged proximity to some Congress ministers, the inquiry was stalled. The AAP government has reopened the case.