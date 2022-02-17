Punjab women panel chief alleges attack

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 16

Punjab Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati, who recently joined the BJP, has claimed that two bikers allegedly threw a stone at her car last night.

Manisha, a resident of Sector 39, stated that she, along with her son, feeds cattle near her house. “Yesterday, we got a little late and while we had gone to offer some food to the cattle, I noticed two persons riding a motorcycle there,” she said. Manisha said her son got scared and accelerated the car following which one of the suspects threw a stone at the car, but it missed the target. “We both escaped unhurt; the incident took place close to my house around 11 pm,” she said.

Manisha said she informed the UT SSP about the incident over the phone today.

Meanwhile, no written complaint about the incident has been received at the Sector 39 police station.