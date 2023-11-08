Punjabi book, Mann da Bagicha, released

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 7

The executive vice-president of the Haryana Academy of Literature and Culture, Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri, released the Punjabi book ‘Mann da Bagicha’ written by Professor Sudesh Moudgil Noor today.

This is Noor’s second Punjabi book after ‘pardesi dholna’. Officials said another book titled ‘Geetan da Pitara’ is set to be released soon. Agnihotri said the new book carries poems based on the theme of moral values. He said, “The poems will create awareness among the youth.”

Noor has already published eighteen books of Hindi Sufi Ghazal Shayari and Bhajan. Of these, three books have been published under the scheme of the Haryana Sahitya Academy.

#Panchkula