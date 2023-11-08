Punjabi book, Mann da Bagicha, released

Panchkula, November 7
The executive vice-president of the Haryana Academy of Literature and Culture, Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri, released the Punjabi book ‘Mann da Bagicha’ written by Professor Sudesh Moudgil Noor today.
This is Noor’s second Punjabi book after ‘pardesi dholna’. Officials said another book titled ‘Geetan da Pitara’ is set to be released soon. Agnihotri said the new book carries poems based on the theme of moral values. He said, “The poems will create awareness among the youth.”
Noor has already published eighteen books of Hindi Sufi Ghazal Shayari and Bhajan. Of these, three books have been published under the scheme of the Haryana Sahitya Academy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...