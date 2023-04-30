Punjabi industrialists, actors honoured

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

The World Punjabi Organisation organised its annual gala event here and honoured eminent Punjabis from various fields here this evening. Oscar awardee film-maker Guneet Monga and actor Aparshakti Khurana were among those honoured.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presented an award of honour to Sufi singer and MP Hans Raj Hans, industrialists AS Mittal, Kamal Oswal, Pushvinder Jit Singh, Sukhwant Singh and Sudhir Goyal, actors Richa Chadha, Gulshan Grover, Binnu Dhillon and Mukesh Rishi and former Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu among others.

They were accompanied on the stage by Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, World Punjabi Organisation world president Vikramjit Singh Sahney, RS Sachdeva and Karan Gilhotra.