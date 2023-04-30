Punjabi industrialists, actors honoured

Chandigarh, April 29
The World Punjabi Organisation organised its annual gala event here and honoured eminent Punjabis from various fields here this evening. Oscar awardee film-maker Guneet Monga and actor Aparshakti Khurana were among those honoured.
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presented an award of honour to Sufi singer and MP Hans Raj Hans, industrialists AS Mittal, Kamal Oswal, Pushvinder Jit Singh, Sukhwant Singh and Sudhir Goyal, actors Richa Chadha, Gulshan Grover, Binnu Dhillon and Mukesh Rishi and former Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu among others.
They were accompanied on the stage by Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, World Punjabi Organisation world president Vikramjit Singh Sahney, RS Sachdeva and Karan Gilhotra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief
Says resigning will mean admitting guilt | Don’t use protest...
SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe
CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months
EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts
Jaishankar assails Pakistan for backing cross-border terrori...
UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case
Afzal Ansari set to lose LS membership
A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery
Three officers posted to units deployed along China | Two at...