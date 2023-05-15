‘Punjabi Milan’ held in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 14

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda has stated that the Punjabi community has made an important contribution to the development of the country as well as the state.

Hooda was speaking at the Punjabi Milan function organised on the occasion of the inauguration of the basement and ground floor of Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Punjabi Bhawan in Panchkula today. The event was organised by the Punjabi Ekta Manch.

Hooda said the entire country knew that the Punjabi community had to suffer a lot during Partition as a large number of families were displaced from their homes. He said he was also proud of the contribution the Punjbai community made to the development of Haryana.