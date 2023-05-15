‘Punjabi Milan’ held in Panchkula

Panchkula, May 14
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda has stated that the Punjabi community has made an important contribution to the development of the country as well as the state.
Hooda was speaking at the Punjabi Milan function organised on the occasion of the inauguration of the basement and ground floor of Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Punjabi Bhawan in Panchkula today. The event was organised by the Punjabi Ekta Manch.
Hooda said the entire country knew that the Punjabi community had to suffer a lot during Partition as a large number of families were displaced from their homes. He said he was also proud of the contribution the Punjbai community made to the development of Haryana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CLP authorises Kharge to pick Karnataka CM
Observers to submit report | Name may be announced today
Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule
Month-long campaign to start with PM’s mega rally on May 30
Fair world order feasible if Asia multipolar: EAM
Says EU must step in Indo-Pacific, cites supply chain const...
Karnataka DGP Sood next CBI chief
1986-batch IPS officer to head probe agency for two years