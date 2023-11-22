Punjabi play staged

Saupin’s School, Chandigarh

The school staged its annual Punjabi play, “Mehakde Phul”, at Tagore Theatre. The play is based on a story penned by Pali Bhupinder and directed by Harjit Singh Masuta. Singing and live music was provided by Saupin’s Music Club. The play is a satire on the educational rat race in India and the pressures which impact parents and children. The cast included over 80 students from classes 6 to 10. Principal Surita Sharma congratulated students and teachers on the wonderful performance.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The International Kids Film Festival (IKFF)-2023 was held on the school premises. The festival, aimed at fostering a love for cinema among students, showcased an array of films in different languages and themes, captivating audiences from classes LKG to 12. Parents also joined their wards in experiencing the cinematic wonders, offering a unique bonding opportunity.

St Xavier’s, Chandigarh

A seminar was conducted at the school by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Madhur Bain Singh, chairman, Chandigarh Chapter of NIRC of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, gave a presentation to commerce students. He discussed various opportunities in the profession for students — as key position holders in a company or as a practising company secretary. Students’ queries were also answered.

The Gurukul, Panchkula

Class 7 students Tejas Kaushik and Suhaavi Ghuman showcased extraordinary intellect at Inter-School Science Exhibition organised by the Kalam Club of Innovators held at Sky World School, Panchkula. The Gurukulites impressed the judges with their innovative concept of an e-waste park and won the first position. The judges loved the garden fresh idea of the innovators.

Doon International, New Chandigarh

The school hosted the resplendent “Sabrang 2023” sports meet. Brigadier Amardeep Singh Grewal (retd) graced the occasion as the chief guest. Students exhibited exceptional athleticism, dazzling spectators in thrilling events such as relay races and hurdles. Ranjit House clinched the coveted Best Contingent trophy. Ashoka House earned the title of Best House.

Ryan International, Chandigarh

A career fair and road show was organised at the schoo to provide students and parents with crucial insights into opportunities for higher education in renowned universities and colleges from the UK, the US, Australia and Northern Ireland. A standout feature of the fair was the chance for students and parents to have one-on-one discussions with university representatives. The fair facilitated interactions between students and financial institutions, fostering a better understanding of funding options for studying abroad.