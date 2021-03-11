Punjabi singer Kamal Khaira among 2 arrested for road rage near Panjab University, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

Punjabi singer Kamal Khaira and his friend have been arrested by the UT police for allegedly thrashing two brothers in a road rage incident.

According to the police, the complainant, Hardik Ahluwalia, a resident of New Chandigarh, reported that he, along with his brother, was returning home from Panjab University (PU) when a recklessly driven Thar hit their car while overtaking near Gate No. 2 of the university.

The complainant alleged that Khaira and his accomplice got down from their vehicle and started quarrelling with him and his brother. The suspects assaulted both victims and sped away from the spot after threatening them.

Both got injured and were admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. The police were informed following which a case under Sections 279, 337, 323, 341 and 506 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

The Punjabi singer and his accomplice, identified as Randhir, were arrested today.