Punjabi singer gives enthralling performance at Teej Mahotsav

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

The two-day Teej Mahotsav held at Shivalik Garden, Mani Majra, concluded today with the enthralling performance by famous Punjabi singer Master Saleem.

All women councillors of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation were chief guests on the occasion. Anup Gupta, Mayor, and Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, felicitated the women councillors and wives of the male councillors.

The function was marked with Punjabi, Haryanvi and Rajasthani folk dances and songs and fusion of giddha and bhangra and Teeian de geet by famous artistes. The audience could not stop themselves from dancing to the foot-tapping beats of dhol and popular Punjabi numbers by Master Saleem.

Addressing the gathering, the Mayor said the MC had made this fair an annual feature. “To revive our rich culture in the fast-track city like Chandigarh, the MC is making all efforts by organising festivals like Teej,” he said.