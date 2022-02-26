Punjabi varsity bags two archery medals

Chandigarh, February 25
As many as 314 men archers participated in the Indian round 50 metre event of the the All-India Inter-University Archery (Men and Women) Championship played at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. Mohit Kumar of Punjabi University, Patiala, emerged winner in the individual category, scoring 323 out of 360 points.
Second position was secured by Sumit of Chandigarh University with a score of 321, while Sajith Babu of University of Calicut, Kerala, stood third with a score of 315.
In the women category, M Baby Devi of Manipur University secured first position with a score of 299, while Veerpal Kaur of Punjabi University, Patiala, secured second position with 297, followed by Dipti of Kolhan University, Chaibasa, Jharkhand, with 296 points.
As many as 1,350 archers representing 150 teams from all over the country are participating in the five-day championship.
