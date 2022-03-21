Punjabi varsity win badminton title

Mohali, March 20
Punjabi University, Patiala, won the All India Inter Zonal Badminton Championship, which concluded at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. Madhuraj Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu, bagged the women’s title.
Sixty four teams from different universities across the country participated in the five-day-long championship competitions, which were held at the sports complex of the university Gharuan.
