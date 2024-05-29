Punjabis didn’t bow to invader Nadir Shah, who’s Amit Shah: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Mohali, May 28
AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh today launched an attack on the BJP over its leader’s statement that Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government will not last long.
Addressing a gathering at Nayagaon while canvassing for Malvinder Singh Kang, the party candidate for the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat, Sanjay Singh asked who was Amit Shah to threaten the people of Punjab.
He said Amit Shah came to Ludhiana to seek votes, but said on June 4, they would dislodge the AAP government in Punjab and remove Bhagwant Mann from the CMO.
The AAP MP said Bhagwant Mann was elected by 3 crore Punjabis. He said Amit Shah should have a look at the history of Punjab. “Punjabis didn’t even bend before invader Nadir Shah. How could Amit Shah think of threatening them with toppling their very own government in Punjab?” he asked.
The AAP leader said the INDIA bloc would form the government at the Centre and the farmers would get MSP according to the Swaminathan report. He added that the people of Punjab would take revenge of the 750 lives lost during the farmers’ agitation with their votes. He said Modi only gave one guarantee — a guarantee of lies. “He tells ‘jumle’. He did nothing for 10 years and was now asking for votes in the name of caste and religion,” Sanjay Singh said.
Taking a swipe at the BJP, he said, “We have heard about bike thief, gold thief, but the BJP is a gang of different kind of thieves. They stole bow & arrow from Uddhav Thackeray and watch from Sharad Pawar. They want to steal ‘jharoo’ from the Aam Aadmi Party, but this ‘jharoo’ will teach them a lesson they will never forget.”
