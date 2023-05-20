Punjab’s Aryan Bhatia to play in Inter-NCA meet

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 19

Punjab all-rounder Aryan Bhatia, the only player selected from Mohali and among four other Punjab players, will take part in the Inter-National Cricket Academy (NCA) Tournament, to be held from May 28 to June 7 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Bhatia has been selected to play in the group E, and will also attend a training camp. The 18-year-old had was called by the NCA to attend a one-month conditioning camp in March.

The right-arm all-rounder had a successful run for Punjab in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scoring two half centuries in three matches. In the Cooch Behar Trophy also, he scored a century.