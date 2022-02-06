Punjab's Aryan, Harnoor emerge tennis champs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

Fourth seed Punjab’s Aryan Arora toppled top seed Karnataka’s Michael Jason David in straight sets (6-3, 6-0) to win the boys’ U-18 title on the concluding day of the CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament, today.

In the girls’ U-18 final, top seed Punjab’s Harnoor Kaur Sidhu overpowered local contender Riya Kaushik (6-1, 6-0). The pair of Harsh

Fogaat and Aditya Rathi won the boys’ U-18 title by defeating David and Arora (4-6, 6-1, 10-1).

In the girls’ U-18 doubles final, the team of Suhani Sabharwal and Sia Mahajan defeated Tamanna Panwar and Anusha Verma (6-1, 6-0).