Punjab's Florence moves to next round

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

Punjab’s Florence Bhumbak outclassed Dishita Kumar 6-3, 6-1 in a girls’ U-1 4 main draw match during the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.

Chandigarh’s Palak Pahal also moved ahead by defeating Tashvi Khanna 6-1, 6-1 while Khwahish Yadav outclassed Punjab’s Inayat Sharma 6-2, 6-3. Haryana’s Rasnum Kaur defeated Aahana Bhalla 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 and Ditti Prajapat beat Shivika Sharma 6-3, 6-3. Rhosyn Willam won the last match of the event by defeating Haryana’s Saanvi Verma 6-4, 6-0.

In the girls’ U-18 category, Angellina Singh defeated city’s Tanishqa Yadava 6-1, 6-1. Ajenika Puri marched ahead by defeating Anandita Sharma 6-4, 6-4 while Jyotsana Yadav defeated Mokshika Yadav 7-5, 6-1. Ananya Chaudhary outplayed Punjab’s Poonam 6-4, 6-2. Rhosyn overpowered Mahleen Kaur Wadhwa 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 and Yana Gupta defeated Shravi Sharma of Uttar Pradesh 6-1, 6-1. Mannat Awasthi got better of Kritika Sharma 7-5, 6-1.

Top seed Aniruddh wins

Top seed Chandigarh’s Aniruddh Sangra outplayed Punjab’s Anant Gupta 6-1, 6-2. Haralam Singh defeated Fateh Singh Sandhu 6-2, 6-0, Sumukh Marya outplayed Parmarth Kaushik 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-3 and Yashasvi Balhara beat Haran’s Aryan Jolly 6-4, 6-2. Yasharth Chaddha drubbed Abhyudit Nagar 6-1, 6-4, Shorya Jishtu outplayed Joy Das 6-4, 6-4 and Anuj Pal ousted Abhinav Sangra 6-1, 6-2. Abdullah Shakir defeated Karen Singh 6-2, 6-3 and Arntya Ohlyan ousted Devansh Parajuli 6-2, 7-6 (5). Love Pahal recorded a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Satvik Singla, while Hardit Singh defeated Manav Malik 6-2, 6-2. Arnav Bishnoi recorded an easy 6-1, 6-1 win over Devvert Singh Kadian. Parth Sharma defeated Ayush Singh 6-3, 6-1 and Armaan Walia blanked Aarya Vaibhav Nigam 6-3, 6-3. Vansh Sharma defeated Shaurya Veer Balhara 6-3, 6-1 and Ashwajit Senjam ousted Akshat Dhull 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (5). Top seed Gaurish Madaan moved ahead in the boys’ U-14 category by defeating Haryana’s Daksh Redu 7-6 (5), 6-1 and Ashish Kumar defeated Punjab’s Yug Raj Mahi 6-2, 7-5. Tanishq Makhija defeated Jahaan Jolly 6-0, 6-1 and Haralam Singh beat Harshit Mulyan 6-2, 6-2. Kirtarth Singh defeated Ketan Kalia 6-2, 6-1, Raghav Sarode ousted Divyansh Dhupar 6-1, 6-0 and Ayaan Chandel outplayed Aarav Bishnoi 6-1, 6-3.

Boys’ U-14 results: Rabnoor Mann beat Arnav Singh 6-0, 6-2; Abhinav Chaudhary bt Vrishin Awasthi 6-3, 6-1; Prabhroop Singh Kalsi bt Shaurya Goyal 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Samrath Singh Kwatra bt Fateh Singh Sandhu 6-1, 6-2; Sachit Thakur bt Harmahir Singh Harika 6-1, 6-0; Bhavesh Sharma bt Ribhav Saroha 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; Akshpreet Singh bt Sankalp Sachdeva 6-4, 6-2, Sahurya Veer Balhara bt Abhay Veer Balhara 6-2, 6-4; and Tejas Khosla bt Hardit Singh 6-4, 6-2.