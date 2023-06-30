 Pupil ‘beaten up’ over food plaint, Daun academy officials booked : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Pupil ‘beaten up’ over food plaint, Daun academy officials booked

Pupil ‘beaten up’ over food plaint, Daun academy officials booked

Victim allegedly bundled into car, dropped at Sec 43 bus stand

Pupil ‘beaten up’ over food plaint, Daun academy officials booked


Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 29

The police booked two officials of Minerva Academy, Daun, and an unidentified person for causing voluntarily hurt, criminal intimidation and violation of the Juvenile Justice Act after a 17-year-old student from Nadiad West, Gujarat, allegedly complained of unhygienic food being served in the academy on Wednesday evening.

The two officials have been identified as Hina and Kabir.

In her complaint to the police, the victim's mother, Shah Ankitaben Chandubai, who reached here from Gujarat via Mumbai today, stated that her son was allegedly beaten up, bundled into a car and dropped at the Sector 43 bus stand in Chandigarh from where he called up the UT police. Cops reportedly handed over the boy to the Balongi police around 9 pm following which an investigation into the case started.

Balongi SHO Parivinkal Grewal said, "On the statement of the victim's mother, a case under Sections 323, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act was registered at the Balongi police station today. We are investigating into the allegations of the boy being beaten up and forcibly pushed into a car."

The investigating officer said when he called up an academy official, she did not respond and later switched off the phone. When he took the victim and his mother to the academy for investigation, they were not allowed to enter the academy.

The victim's mother alleged that her son, an NDA aspirant, was thrown out of the academy after he made a video of chapatis being cooked with the help of a broom and pests in the food and gave a written complaint to the director. "When my son was calling me and the police, they snatched the phone. He had come from Gujarat to take coaching here three weeks ago," she said.

A security guard at the entry of the academy stated that the boy was told not to use phone and go to the classroom in the evening but he misbehaved with the director and ran away.

Will file appeal against police case

“The allegations levelled against Minerva are completely wrong. The student had misbehaved with a director and teacher of the academy following which he was sacked. Till date, no one has complained about the food being served at the academy. The police case against us is completely wrong. We will appeal against it and also file a defamation case,” said Ranjit Bajaj, Director, Minerva Academy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Drama in Manipur: Rahul Gandhi visits Churachandpur camps by chopper as police halt convoy midway

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra posts heartfelt message for Hema Malini, daughters Esha and Ahana

3
Punjab

Chit fund scam: Punjab govt to sell properties of Pearl Group to return duped investors’ money

4
Chandigarh

Watch: Youths in SUVs create ruckus on Chandigarh roads, challaned after video goes viral

5
World

3 people stabbed at University of Waterloo in Canada, suspect in police custody

6
World

India removed from UNSG report on impact of armed conflict on children

7
Diaspora

101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran honoured by UK PM Rishi Sunak with Points of Light award

8
World

Presumed human remains and debris recovered from shattered Titanic submersible: US Coast Guard

9
Business

Want to strike ‘truly ambitious’ trade deal with India: UK PM Rishi Sunak

10
Nation

TN Guv dismisses arrested minister Senthil Balaji from Cabinet, sparks oppn outrage, CM Stalin vows to fight legally

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat

Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat

Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...

Fresh violence, two ‘rioters’ killed in firing

Fresh violence, two ‘rioters’ killed in firing

PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig

PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig

Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday

Doval discusses bilateral ties with Russian NSA

Doval discusses bilateral ties with Russian NSA

Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu

Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu

Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...


Cities

View All

Farmers ‘forced’ to sell maize, moong below MSP

Farmers ‘forced’ to sell maize, moong below MSP

Knotty affair: Tokrian Wala Bazaar turns into ‘taran wala bazaar’

Pathetic parks: Park in Telephone Exchange area reduced to parking lot

Eid-al-Adha celebrated with religious fervour, enthusiasm

Two accomplices of Abhi Pehalwan held in murder attempt case

Cong alleges collapse of law & order

Cong alleges collapse of law & order

First monsoon showers expose ill-preparedness

First monsoon showers expose ill-preparedness

GMCH Emergency wards inundated

Three challaned after viral video

Rain pours misery in Zirakpur, Kharar

Panchkula roads turn into canals

CM halts appointments of officers facing probe

CM halts appointments of officers facing probe

Delhi Education Minister to take charge of Finance, Revenue depts

Discom conducts monsoon safety drive in Delhi

Gurugram hospital performs India’s first surgery for schizophrenia

Defying waste segregation, littering may cost you dear

Defying waste segregation, littering may cost you dear

DC office staff to go on pen-down strike

Residents suffer, authorities in slumber

6 FIRs, no action; Mishra evaded arrest in Punjab

No Urdu classes since last year, reason lack of qualified teachers

First monsoon showers expose civic body’s ill-preparedness

First monsoon showers expose civic body’s ill-preparedness

Moga elderly couple drowns as car falls into Sirhind canal

Man held with 24,850 intoxicating tablets

1,000-acre village common land freed of encroachments in dist

After tomatoes, fruits out of reach for many

Rainwater floods Patiala roads, enters houses

Rainwater floods Patiala roads, enters houses

Punjabi varsity reduces student intake of affiliated colleges for malpractices

Project on livelihood security for women jail inmates