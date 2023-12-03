Pupils told about legal rights of persons with disabilities

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 2

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised awareness programmes in different schools through its legal literacy clubs on the occasion of ‘International Day of people with Disabilities’.

Students were told about the provisions of NALSA (Legal Services to the Mentally Ill and Mentally Disabled Persons) Scheme, 2015. As per Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, a person with disability is entitled to free legal services.

