Purab premium apartments: GMADA to hold draw for allotting flat numbers tomorrow

  • Chandigarh
Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 20

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) would hold a draw on September 22 to allot the flat numbers and floors to 313 applicants for units at Purab Premium Apartments. The event will be held in the community centre of Sector 69 at 11 am.

Against 550 apartments offered under the scheme, the development authority had got 313 applications, including 90 for Type 1, 98 for Type 2 and 125 for Type 3 apartments. The Punjab Government is going to purchase 167 apartments, while the Department of Medical Education and Research has already purchased four apartments for its staff and shown interest in buying 28 more.

The result of the draw would be uploaded on the GMADA website on September 23 and successful allottees as well as those in the waiting list would be required to submit the requisite documents up to October 9. The allotment letters to the successful applicants would be issued before October 27. The allotment letters would be issued in digital form and would not be dispatched in the shape of hard copy. An intimation pertaining to the issuance of allotment letter would be sent to the allottees in the form of SMS on the mobile number given by them at the time of submission of the application form.

The allottees would have to deposit 15% of the total price of the apartment (excluding earnest money paid with the application) along with 2% cancer cess and 2% as Purab Premium Apartment Corpus Fund within 30 days of the date of issuance of allotment letter.

For depositing the remaining 75% amount, the allottees would have the option of depositing it in lump sum within 60 days of issuance of the allotment letter on which a rebate of 5% on the remaining amount would be given or otherwise this amount could be paid in eight half-yearly equated installments along with interest at the rate of 9.5% per annum. The first installment shall become due six months after the date of issuance of allotment letter.

