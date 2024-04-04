Purchase of books, uniform : Parents referred to specific vendors, 2 schools get notice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

While some schools continue to force parents to buy books and uniforms from particular vendors, the Director School Education (DSE) has taken cognisance of such artibary decisions and issued notice to two leading schools in the UT.

The DSE has asked two schools located in Sectors 26 and 45 to file their replies within three days for recommending particular shops to parents for purchase of books and uniforms. These schools have clearly mentioned the names of some particular outlets on their official websites.

“It has been noted that St John’s High School in Sector 26 and St Stephen’s School in Sector 45 have published the names of particular vendors. The parents have been asked to buy books and uniforms from these vendors. A copy of the proof has been enclosed with the notices issued to these schools. These schools have been asked to file a written reply within three days,” stated an order by DSE HS Brar.

The order read, “The schools have been directed not to compel parents to purchase books, stationary or uniform from a particular vendor or shop. The principals were also issued clear instructions.”

As the academic session started at all local schools, parents have been making a beeline for book shops and uniform vendors to make purchases for their wards.

In 2018, the UT Education Department had directed schools to prescribe only NCERT books for all subjects, except language and mathematics for classes 1 and 2 and language, EVS and mathematics for classes 3 to 5. However, parents claimed that private schools continue to prescribe extra books.

The high cost of books is another major concern for parents. They have been asked to shell more in the name of additional stationary. “Though the department claims to have formed inspection teams, nothing has changed on ground. Parents have been forced to buy the entire package, which is already prepared by the vendor. If not openly, the schools guide parents to a particular shop to buy books and uniforms, which will not be available at any other vendor. The prices have been fixed,” added a parent.

No bill issued for books purchased

Parents claimed that instead of issuing a proper bill, vendors give a printed list mentioning the amount. "The vendors have pre-printed list of books and the amount. No one gives a proper bill, which can be challenged in future. A computer generated copy is the only thing received by the parents. The schools turn a blind eye to the rising costs of books. Every year, the authorities take a delayed action," said a parent, seeking anonymity.

