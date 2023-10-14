Puri: India’s fuel supply secure

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, and Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri today visited Shri Guru Gobind Singh College in Sector 26 on the occasion of PU Zonal Youth Festival. When questioned about the impact of the Israel-Palestine crisis on fuel prices, he assured India’s fuel supply would remain secure and affordable as “the number of countries from which we import crude oil has increased from 27 to 39”.

#Hardeep Puri #Israel #Palestine