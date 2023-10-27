Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, October 26

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has termed two projects of a real estate company, owned by Mohali AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, in Mohali as being in violation of environmental laws.

Purohit has advised the Punjab Government to initiate action against the real estate developer for violating wildlife norms. An action taken report has been sought from the state government on the issue.

In spite of repeated attempts to contact MLA Kulwant Singh, he remained unavailable for comment.

Purohit, in a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has stated that projects “Super Mega Mixed use integrated Industrial Park” in Sectors 82-83 and 66-A, SAS Nagar, and Galaxy Heights by M/s Janta Land Promoters Limited are in violation of environmental regulations. The two projects had earlier been granted approval even though their location was close to the eco-sensitive zone — Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and City Bird Sanctuary. Sources say the approval was granted because the distance for allowing construction near an eco-sensitive zone was reduced from earlier 10 km to 2.5 km.

Later, objections were raised regarding the grant of approval to the projects and consequently, it was withdrawn.

The matter was then referred to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The ministry, in its letter to the office of Punjab Governor, has clarified: “The project was under violation from December 16, 2015, (date of grant of Environmental Clearance) to January 10, 2017 (Eco-Sensitive Zone boundary notification). Accordingly, cognisance of the offence is required to be taken under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.”

Based on this, the Governor has advised that civic authorities, the Punjab Pollution Control Board and State Environment Impact Assessment Authority of Punjab take strict action against the violators of wildlife norms who are involved in illegal construction. Accordingly, a report on the issue has also been sought.

The ministry has observed that the proposed project sites are located at a distance of 13.06 km from the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary (SWLS) and 8.4 km from the boundary of the City Bird Sanctuary. The ministry’s clarification further reads that as per the orders of the Supreme Court dated December 4, 2006, in the matter of Goa Foundation vs Union of India and others, and the guidelines issued by the ministry, any activities or projects requiring EC (environmental clearance) and falling within the finally notified ESZ or within 10 km of the default ESZ (where the ESZ has not been finally notified) shall necessitate recommendations from the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wild Life (SCNBWL).

“The user agency, in this case, M/s Janta Land Promoters Limited, has initiated the construction of the ‘Super Mega Mixed use integrated Industrial Park’ without obtaining the necessary approval from the SCNBWL, as mandated by the Supreme Court’s orders and the ministry guidelines. Further, the project is in violation of these regulations from December 16, 2015 (the date of the grant of environmental clearance) until January 10, 2017, when the boundary of the ESZ was officially notified. As a result, cognisance of the offence is required to be taken under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986,” says the letter.

Located close to eco-sensitive zone: Letter

Purohit, in a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has stated that projects “Super Mega Mixed use integrated Industrial Park” in Sectors 82-83 and 66-A, SAS Nagar, and Galaxy Heights by M/s Janta Land Promoters Limited are in violation of environmental regulations. The two projects had earlier been granted approval even though their location was close to the eco-sensitive zone — Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and City Bird Sanctuary.

Nod withdrawn after objections: Sources

Sources say the approval was granted because the distance for allowing construction near an eco-sensitive zone was reduced from earlier 10 km to 2.5 km. Later, objections were raised regarding the grant of approval to the projects and consequently, it was withdrawn.

What centre observed

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in its letter to the office of Punjab Governor, has clarified: “The project was under violation from December 16, 2015, (date of grant of Environmental Clearance) to January 10, 2017 (Eco-Sensitive Zone boundary notification). Accordingly, cognisance of the offence is required to be taken under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.”

#Banwarilal Purohit #Mohali