Banwarilal Purohit flags off 'Run for Unity'

Chandigarh, August 12
Banwarilal Purohit, UT Administrator, flagged off “Run for Unity” from Sukhna Lake in the presence of Dharam Ppal, Adviser to the Administrator, and other senior officers of the administration. The 4-km run was organised by the Sports Department, Chandigarh, in which 250 school students participated. The event was organised to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Flags distributed
Former Mayor of Chandigarh Davesh Moudgil distributed around 500 national flags in the Sector 22 market as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga “ campaign.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...