Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit for spirituality in daily life

Chandigarh, December 12
To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo, a seminar was organised by Sri Aurobindo Society, Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab, at Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Public Administration here.
The theme of the event was “Applied Spirituality”. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest.
The event commenced with a classical music performance by a vocalist, Pandit Shantanu Bhattacharya, a President’s Award recipient. The programme concluded with a beautiful drama presentation, “Harimohan ka Sapna” by Masoom Art Group.
During his address, Purohit held the audience in awe for his deep knowledge of the subject. He emphasised the application of spirituality in daily life.
