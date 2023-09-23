Purohit puts on hold heritage panel decision on Kiran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 22

In a significant development, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has decided to stay the decision of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) regarding allowing adaptive commercial reuse of the Kiran cinema, Sector 22, in the interest of conservation of heritage of the city.

Purohit reviewed the decisions taken at the 22nd meeting of the committee held under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal on September 14 to protect and conserve heritage of the City Beautiful.

The Administrator has conveyed that the decision regarding the Kiran cinema may be kept in abeyance and no action be taken by any department on the cinema issue till further orders as it requires further examination and consultation. Purohit further directed that all views by the members of the CHCC should be duly noted in the proceedings before taking any decision.

At the meeting, the committee noted the facts that property in question was essentially a property of commercial nature, which was acquired by the owner through public auction on a freehold basis for using it as cinema. The committee unanimously recommended that while preserving the building’s heritage value and historical significance, it was agreed that retrofitting and adaptive commercial reuse may be allowed, as per the existing building bylaws.

During the meeting, it was brought to the knowledge of the committee about a reference received from the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), referring to announcements made by Union Home Minister in respect of Chandigarh, wherein it was intimated that the Heritage Conservation Committee of Chandigarh is engaged in the work of preparing a list of heritage buildings and the Home Minister has directed that this should not have any adverse impact on the private properties and if some private properties are declared heritage, there should be adequate compensatory provisions.

While welcoming this move of the Administrator, RK Garg, president, Second Inning Association (SIA), demanded a White Paper on earlier such projects.

Further examination required

