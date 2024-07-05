Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit releases book on RTS Act

Chandigarh, July 4
Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit released a book on the Punjab Right to Services Act, 2011 (as applicable to UT Chandigarh), along with rules, list of notified services and judgments, at the Punjab Raj Bhawan here today.
The book was compiled by Ajay Jagga, Additional Standing Counsel, UT. City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra was also present.
