Purse containing valuables stolen

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A city resident reported that some unidentified person stole her purse while she was shopping at the main market in Mani Majra here on October 28. The complainant stated that the purse contained gold ornaments, a bank debit card, an Army canteen grocery card, three Army dependent identity card and Rs 2,700. A case has been registered. TNS

Bikers flee with mobile phone

Chandigarh: A Sector 52 resident reported that two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants sped away after snatching his mobile phone near the sports complex in Sector 50 on October 30. On Shiv Shankar’s complaint, a case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station. TNS

GGDSD victorious in handball meet

Chandigarh: GGDSD College won the intercollegiate handball tournament in both the men and women categories. In the men’s category, Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) College, Sector 26, claimed the second position, followed by DAV College, Sector 10, in third. In the women’s event, DAV Eves claimed second place, followed by Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, in third. TNS

Pondicherry log win in cricket

Chandigarh: In the last league match of the Senior Women’s T20 Tournament at Vadodara, Chandigarh girls faced a six-wicket defeat against Pondicherry. Batting first, Chandigarh scored 122/6 in the stipulated 20 overs. Monika Pandey (55) and Shivi Pandey (26) were the main run scorers for the side. In reply, Pondicherry openers Tamanna Nigam (51) and captain Yuvashree (40) confirmed an easy win for the side. TNS

St Joseph’s beat sggs by 19 runs

Chandigarh: In the ongoing U-19 interschool cricket tournament, St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, defeated SGGS Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, by 19 runs. Batting first, the Sector 44 team scored 141/4 in 18 overs. Ranvijay Singh (60) was the top scorer for the team. In reply, the Sector 26 team lads bundled out at 122 runs as Rajit (57) and Dev (21) scored the majority of runs.