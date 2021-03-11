Woman's purse containing valuables stolen from car outside Sohana hospital

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 27

A masked man stole a purse containing cash, mobile phone, jewellery, ATM cards from a car at a hospital in Sohana here.

The incident took place in the afternoon two days ago but the case was registered at the Sohana police station today.

The complainant, Kamaljit Kaur of Kharar, stated that she had come to the hospital with her mother Gurdev Kaur for treatment. The latter was sitting in the car with her eyes bandaged while she had gone inside to collect some documents.

When she returned, she saw a masked youth taking out the purse from the backseat of the car and fleeing.

The incident took place near the main gate of the hospital where security personnel were present. The incident was captured on CCTV. The police are scanning its footage to identify and nab the snatcher.