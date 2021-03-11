Woman's purse containing valuables stolen from car outside Sohana hospital

Mohali, April 27
A masked man stole a purse containing cash, mobile phone, jewellery, ATM cards from a car at a hospital in Sohana here.
The incident took place in the afternoon two days ago but the case was registered at the Sohana police station today.
The complainant, Kamaljit Kaur of Kharar, stated that she had come to the hospital with her mother Gurdev Kaur for treatment. The latter was sitting in the car with her eyes bandaged while she had gone inside to collect some documents.
When she returned, she saw a masked youth taking out the purse from the backseat of the car and fleeing.
The incident took place near the main gate of the hospital where security personnel were present. The incident was captured on CCTV. The police are scanning its footage to identify and nab the snatcher.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors