Purse stolen from temple in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 71, Mohali, reportedly lost her purse to a miscreant. In her complaint to the police, she stated that unknown person stole her purse containing Rs 1,500, Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, vehicle registration certificate, gold earrings and a gold nose pin at a temple in Sector 29 on April 28. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

Kumbhra resident held in theft case

Chandigarh: A Kumbhra resident, Iqbal Singh (24), has been arrested by the police for stealing the purse of a Kajheri resident, Bishnu Kumar, containing Rs 400 and documents from his house on April 29. A case under Sections 452 and 380 of the IPC has been registered. TNS

Cheating case registered

Chandigarh: A Kharar resident, Manmohan Singh, alleged that Rohit Sondhi, Mohit Sondhi and others of Devika Infrastructure Private Limited and residents of IAS Society, Sector 49, entered into an agreement with him to sell land measuring 15 kanal 6 marla on November 28, 2016. The complainant reportedly paid Rs 46,35,000 to the alleged persons, but later the complainant came to know that they were not the actual owner of the land. A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered. TNS

Man loses Rs 4.7L in Online fraud

Chandigarh: A Mani Majra resident reported to the police that an unknown person sent a link via SMS to update KYC of his bank account. When the complainant clicked on the link, a sum of Rs 4,73,757 was debited from his account. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Kajheri resident cheated of Rs 70K

Chandigarh: Kajheri resident Gurbant Singh, in his complaint to the police, said unknown persons called him and offered a loan of Rs 7 lakh from a finance company on February 4, 2022. The suspects got transferred Rs 70,000 as security from the complainant in their account. Later, they did not provide any loan nor returned the amount. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Cash, documents stolen from car

Chandigarh: A Sector 28 resident, Avinash Thakur, reported to the police that unknown persons stole his bag containing four credit cards, three ATM cards, one mobile phone, one tablet, Rs 5,000 and other documents by breaking the window glass of his car parked in front of Radha Krishan Mandir, Sector 20, on Friday. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. TNS

Ruhan wins tennis meet

Mohali: Third seed Ruhan Komandur defeated second seed Himanish Brinda (7-5, 6-0) to win the boys’ U-14 title on the concluding day of the Roots AITA CS7 National Ranking Championship. In the boys’ U-16 final, Brinda defeated Haryana’s Trishubh Kumar (6-1, 6-0). The team of Mehraab Singh and Haralam Singh won the boys’ U-17 doubles title by defeating Tejas Khosla (CH) and Gaurish Madaan. TNS

4 UTCA players selected

Chandigarh: Four women players - Kashvee Gautam, Aradhana Bisht, Manavi Tomar and Ishana Chadda - of the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, have been selected for the National Cricket Academy in the U-19 category. These camps will be organised under the NCA at various venues across the country from May 16 to June 9. Kashvee and Aradhana have to join the camp at Mohali, while Manavi and Ishana will leave for Hubli in Karnataka and Nanded in Maharashtra, respectively.

Action mode

Tribune impact: Municipal Corporation officials remove a signboard put up by a liquor shop on a pavement in Sector 20, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune photo: Manoj Mahajan

Close shave for passengers

The damaged buses of a private operator and the Haryana Roadways after a collision at Zirakpur on Saturday. No passenger was injured in the mishap. PHOTOS: NITIN MITTAL