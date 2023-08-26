Push for tricity Metro, Punjab gives Rs 1.37 crore for project report

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

The Punjab Government has provided a financial contribution of Rs 1.37 crore as the state’s share for the detailed project report (DPR) of the eagerly awaited tricity Metro project.

A senior UT official said, “The Punjab government’s submission of Rs 1.37 crore towards the project is a promising move. We anticipate a similar contribution from Haryana in the near future. The funds will expedite the preparation of the DPR, enabling us to adhere to deadlines for this ambitious project.”

Earlier this year, the UT Administration had undertaken the commitment to involve all stakeholders, including Haryana and Punjab, in formulating an alternative analysis report and the DPR for the proposed Metro. These initiatives align with the guidelines established by the Union Government.

RITES, a leading consultancy firm in transport infrastructure, has been tasked with crafting a comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity area. This plan includes the development of the Metro, which has already garnered official approval.

According to RITES, the estimated cost for preparing the DPR would be Rs 6.54 crore. Regarding the financing structure for the entire project, a comprehensive agreement has already been reached. The states will contribute 20 per cent of the funding, the Union Government another 20 per cent and the remaining 60 per cent will be secured from a lending agency. The tentative budget for the Metro is approximately Rs 10,570 crore.

The DPR, intended for the Centre’s approval, will encompass essential elements such as cost projections, financial considerations, design specifications, institutional arrangements and a comprehensive implementation plan for the most viable mass rapid transit system.