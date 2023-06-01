PUTA holds session on 'Pension for All'

A special session on ‘Pension for All’ was organised by the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA). Prof Rajeshwar Sharma, former PUTA secretary, and Malwinder Singh Kang, former fellow, shared several incidents highlighting the continuous struggle of PUTA to protect their rights and encouraged the teachers to stay active, vigil and united to get their legitimate rights, including implementation of old pension scheme for all teachers.

PU prof to work on Covid project

Dr Suresh Sharma, Prof, Department of Statistics, PU, has been invited by the Veterans Affairs Medical Centre, Dallas, from June 6 to 20 to work on a collaborative project, ‘Comparative Study of Coronavirus Pandemic in the United States and India through Predictive Modelling’. He is also invited by the National Institute of Health, Bethesda, Washington, DC, from June 22 to June 30 where he will work on age-related macular degeneration and deliver a talk on ‘Advanced Statistical Methods Used in Genome-wide Association Studies’. Prof Sharma is a renowned biostatistician and has written over 135 research papers in national and international journals of repute.

PEC faculty attend conclave

Punjab Engineering College Director Prof Baldev Setia, along with more than 40 faculty members from various departments, attended the two-day Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)-Academia Conclave-2023 to strengthen partnership between the DRDO and academia. The event was organised by the DRDO in New Delhi to develop a bridge between its requirements and academia’s capability through a synergistic discussion involving DRDO directors, scientists and academicians. The conclave had one plenary session and four technical sessions on aeronautics, naval, life science and armament, and was attended by over 350 academicians from across the country.