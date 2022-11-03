PUTA poll on November 17

Chandigarh, November 2
As many as 615 faculty members will choose the next Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), during its annual general elections scheduled for November 17.
As per the PUTA election schedule, the final list of voters was issued today. The last date for filing of nominations is November 5, followed by scrutiny of nominations and publication of valid nominations on the same day.
The withdrawal of nominations will be on November 6, followed by issuing the final list of candidates. The voting will be held on November 17 from 8.30 am to 2 pm. The result will be announced during an annual general meeting at 4 pm.
