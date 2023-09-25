PUTA poll on October 5, set to be triangular contest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) elections, scheduled to be held on October 5, will be a triangular contest. As per the final list of the candidates, Amarjit Singh Naura (Biochemistry), Ashok Kumar (Hindi) and Rattan Singh (University Institute of Legal Studies) will vie for the top post.

Harmail Singh (Centre for Distance and Online Education), Tanzeer Kaur (Biophysics) and Suman Sumi (AC Joshi Library) will contest for the post of vice-president.

Kashmir Singh (Biotechnology), Kulwinder Singh (UBS) and Mritunjay Kumar (AC Joshi Library) will vie for the post of the secretary; Madhuri Rishi (Environmental Studies), Surinder Pal Singh (Mathematics) and Vinod Kumar (Sociology) for joint secretary; and Jaget Singh (UIET), Neeraj Aggarwal (University Institute of Hotel And Tourism Management) and Vishal Sharma (Forensic Sciences) will contest for the post of treasurer.

Deepti Gupta (English), Kumool Abbi (Sociology), Gaurav Kalotra (Geography), Gautam Bahl (Library-CDOE), Neelam Paul (Music), Nirupma Chohda (AC Joshi Library), Nitin Arora (Economics), Priyatosh Sharma (History) and Sudhir Mehra (English) will contest for Group-I (four seats); Atul Dutta, Kavita Taneja, Mamta Gupta, Naveen Kaushal, Navdeep Goyal, MC Sidhu and Papiya Mukherjee for Group-II (four seats); Anupam Bahri, Arun K Garg, Deepak Gupta, Jai Malik, Jagjit Singh, Minto Rattan, Naresh Kumar, Prasanta Nanda, Virender Kumar and Vivek Pahwa for Group-III (four seats).

Keshav Malhotra from Group-IV (one seat) and and Parveen Kumar (CDOE) from the Group-V (one seat) will be elected unopposed.

