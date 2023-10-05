PUTA poll today, 590 members to cast vote

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

A total of 590 faculty members will cast their vote to elect new body of the Panjab University Teachers' Association (PUTA) on Thursday. The association's annual general meeting is scheduled to be held after the announcement of the results.

The elections will be a triangular contest. As per the final list of the candidates, Amarjit Singh Naura (Biochemistry), Ashok Kumar (Hindi) and Rattan Singh (University Institute of Legal Studies) will vie for the top post.

Harmail Singh (Centre for Distance and Online Education), Tanzeer Kaur (Biophysics) and Suman Sumi (AC Joshi Library) will contest for the post of vice-president.

Kashmir Singh (Biotechnology), Kulwinder Singh (UBS) and Mritunjay Kumar (AC Joshi Library) will vie for the post of the secretary; Madhuri Rishi (Environmental Studies), Surinder Pal Singh (Mathematics) and Vinod Kumar (Sociology) for joint secretary; and Jaget Singh (UIET), Neeraj Aggarwal (University Institute of Hotel And Tourism Management) and Vishal Sharma (Forensic Sciences) will contest for the post of treasurer.

Issues highlighted during canvassing by the three contesting groups included pending arrears of teachers under the 7th Pay Commission and old pension scheme.

#Panjab University Chandigarh