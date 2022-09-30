PUTA writes to VC, seeks re-employment of faculty

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has written to the Panjab University Vice-Chancellor to start the process of re-employment of teachers beyond the age of 60 years as per the policy adopted in similar situation in 2016.

“The affected teachers, if choose to apply for re-employment as per the existing university rules, the chairperson(s)/JAACs of different departments be requested to process their cases on a priority basis in order to manage the crisis. Further, once the recommendations of the JAAC, along with the active academic report of the teacher concerned are forwarded by the department, the Vice-Chancellor be requested to clear all these cases in a timely and uniform manner, as per the past practice, in order to cope up with the current academic exigency,” stated Mritunjay Kumar, president of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association.