Pvt institutions playing crucial role in NEP implementation: Guv

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 29

“Schools and Institutions belonging to private sector play a crucial role in the implementation of New Educational Policy-2022 announced by the Central Government as private sector schools account for 26 per cent of the total number of schools in India,” said Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator.

He was speaking during the inauguration ceremony of second FAP National Awards constituted by the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab at the campus of Chandigarh University.

A total of 230 awards were given in the Best School National Award Category, while 135 principals were honoured in the Best Principal Award Category on the first day of the FAP National Awards 2022.

While delivering his address, the Governor said, “The contribution of private schools in improving the gross enrolment ratio is very important and cannot be undermined. More than 39 per cent of the total students are studying in private schools. And, hence, private schools have to play a major role in order to realise the ambition of achieving the 100 per cent enrolment of students so that the gift of education should reach to every child in the country.”

Emphasising on the responsibility of schools and teachers, Purohit said, “Educational institutions have a tremendous responsibility towards inculcating in students a sense of values, discipline, dedication and commitment to the nation. A robust and quality-oriented education system is the force multiplier that shall transform India into one of the leading nations of the world.” He further added that, “Classroom teaching must be ably supplemented with active participation in field activities, social awareness and community service initiatives. There is a dire need to inculcate the spirit of service in students at a young age. Leaving nobody behind spirit of the New National Education Policy be borne in mind, as this is the time for ‘Sabka Prayas’ for a developed India.”

The Governor appealed to the private schools management and teachers to work on imparting education for the differently abled students by erecting special infrastructure and adding new teaching aids for such students.

Chandigarh University offered its services for upskilling, higher education, research and training of the teachers belonging to private schools.

The varsity will offer specialised training programmes, free of cost for the upgradation of the school teachers, so that their skills can be enhanced and match the global standards.

The schools that were awarded today included Delhi Public School, Amritsar, St Solider Elite Convent School, Amritsar, and Guru Nanak Public School, Ludhiana, in the Best School with Digital Teaching infrastructure while Silver Oaks School, Bathinda, and The Oxford School of Education bagged the Best School Infrastructure Category. Delhi Public School, Khanna, and Shining Star School, Amritsar, won the Best School in Innovative Teaching Practices category while Partap World School, Pathankot, and Silver Oaks School, Bathinda, won the Best School with Excellent Sports Infrastructure.

Brainsters School, Gurdaspur, Akal Galaxy Convent School, Jalandhar, CT Public School, Jalandhar, and Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, Sultanpur Lodhi, won the Best School in Clean and Hygiene category while Bhai Roopchand Senior Secondary Public School, Bathinda, Seth Hukumchand SB Public Senior School, Jalandhar, Amrit Indo-Canadian Academy, Ludhiana, and Aanad Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, won in the Best School Eco-Friendly School category. Holy Heart School, Amritsar, and Dashmesh Modern School, Faridkot, won in the Best Academic Practices School category.

Dynamic Principal Awards were given to Dr Sunita Singh, Shri Naryana Central School, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and Harjeet Kaur of Davindra International Public School, Amritsar.