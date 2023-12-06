Pyrotechnics on Mustang lands man behind bars in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 5

Fireworks on a moving sports car to impress his wife ahead of their marriage anniversary has landed a man behind bars. A Sector 70 resident, Ravit Kapoor, drove his sports car (Mustang) dangerously on the Airport Road on the night of November 22, spewing flares from the boot and his one hand raised triumphantly pointing towards the sky.

His pyrotechnics came out rather well on camera as a man tailing the vehicle made a reel.

Meanwhile, a flare fell on a passers-by and his clothes got burnt. He lodged a police complaint after the incident.

He uploaded the video on December 2. Three days later, the 34-year-old was arrested for endangering life of others, obstructing public way, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and deliberate disobedience of an order at the Phase 8 police station. The police produced him before the court today. The court sent him to two-day police remand to recover the car.

In the video, the sports car is seen cruising on Airport Road with a cracker box placed atop the boot and fireworks lighting up the sky.

The police suspect the car, with an Uttarakhand number registered in the name of his wife, is in Delhi.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said, “It has been found that 14 traffic slips have been issued for the 2019 model car in the past which are pending.” The accused’s family runs an immigration consultancy in Mohali and a readymade garments business in Chandigarh.

