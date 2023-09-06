 Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest: Entire road to be opened soon, says Punjab Govt : The Tribune India

Next hearing on Arrive Safe Society PIL on October 9

Traffic moves on the one side of the road leading to the YPS Chowk on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

The State of Punjab today found itself at the receiving end following the non-removal of protesters from the YPS Chowk even as the government stated it had been able to peacefully restore one side of the traffic between Chandigarh and Mohali.

As the case came up for resumed hearing, the petitioner’s counsel countered the government’s claims stating that disruption of traffic was still there. Appearing before the court, the Advocate-General, however, assured the Bench the way one side traffic had been restored peacefully, the other side would also be vacated very soon. The case will now come up for further hearing on October 9.

The developments took place more than five months after a non-government organisation filed a PIL seeking the removal of encroachments by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protesters in Mohali.

Among other things, the petitioner, Arrive Safe Society of Chandigarh, had earlier contended it was learnt that the protesters were seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana –– a convict in Punjab’s former Chief Minister Beant Singh assassination case. They also wanted the release of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar — a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict.

The organisation, through its president, Harman Singh Sidhu, submitted nobody could be certain when and under what circumstances such a large gathering of persons might turn violent and the protest might take “shape of a lawless mob disturbing peace and harmony of innocent passersby, those engaged in their daily pursuits or those residing in their property in Mohali and nearby areas”. Describing it as a “crucial issue”, Sidhu added it required the High Court's timely intervention "at a pre-emptive stage”.

The case

