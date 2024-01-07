Qaumi Insaaf Morcha turns 1 today

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 6

Activists seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ will commemorate the anniversary of the setting up of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha on the road separating Sectors 51 and 52 near YPS Chowk tomorrow. Morcha leaders have given a call to the members across the state to converge at the site.

Morcha leader Gurcharan Singh said, “The programme will start around 11 am and continue till 2:30 pm. More than 500 activists are likely to participate in it. A big march from Fatehgarh Sahib to the morcha site will be taken out on January 11 to demand the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’.”

Mohali SP Akashdeep Singh Aulakh said, “As of now, the situation is normal. No traffic diversions have been made. A peaceful gathering may take place.”

On January 7 last year, hundreds of protesters had marched from Gurdwara Amb Sahib towards Chandigarh in support of the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ but were stopped at the UT border. The police had installed barricades to block their entry. The protesters announced the setting up of a permanent Qaumi Insaaf Morcha near YPS Chowk, which was supported by a dozen organisations, including religious, farmer and other bodies.

Road users had to face inconvenience for months as barricades were erected near YPS Chowk on the Chandigarh-Mohali border. Still, one side of the road remains blocked as the movement of vehicles is through barricades and speed breakers.

