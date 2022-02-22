QR-based feedback system in 300 Chandigarh toilets

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 21

If you find a public toilet not in a good condition, you can give your feedback online, which will go directly to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as the Municipal Corporation has completed the process of setting up a QR code-based feedback system in over 300 public conveniences.

The users only need to take out their smart phones and scan the code. Once the code is scanned, they will be directed to the website of the ministry.

They can choose yes or no on seven questions related to cleaning of toilets, water availability, lighting, smell and ventilation. The brief form can then be submitted.

“We have put in place a QR-based feedback system in over 300 public toilets of the city. The responses can be accessed by the ministry as well as the civic body. The feedback will help us improve our services in those toilets,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner.

The MC is yet to find out or share how many and what kind of responses it has got.

At present, Chandigarh Smart City Limited is refurbishing 38 public toilets in the city. However, there are over 300 toilets and their renovation work has been hanging fire for want of funds. Some toilets lack water supply, some are smelly and some others have no proper cleanliness. “No wonder the city slipped to the 66th rank in the Swachh Survekshan,” said a resident.

“Minor work such as putting up doors and repairing taps has been carried out in these toilets,” said the MC chief. An official said once the funds were available, all toilets would be renovated in a phased manner.

