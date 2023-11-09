QS 2024 Rankings: PU retains rank for 4th year straight

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, November 8

For the fourth year straight, Panjab University (PU) retained its position in the 301–350 bracket in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings. Private universities in the region also performed well in the rankings released today.

The university witnessed a slight improvement on parameters, including academic and employer reputation and international research work, but slipped on most other fronts. This year, the university has been awarded a score of 14.8 in academic reputation, followed by 12.1 in employer reputation, 8.8 in faculty-student ratio, 29.1 in papers per faculty, 24 in citations per paper, 5 in international students, 31.7 in faculty staff with PhD, 25.5 in international research network, 1.4 in inbound exchange and 1.1 in outbound exchange.

It may be recalled that last year, the institution was awarded 14.6 in academic reputation, 10.8 in employer reputation, 11.3 in faculty-student ratio, 29.9 in papers per faculty and 30 in citations per paper. Further, the university had obtained a score of 4.9 in international students, 16 in faculty staff with PhD, 34.1 in international research network, 1.3 in inbound exchange and 1.3 in outbound exchange.

The authorities did not wish to comment on the rankings. Notably, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings released in June this year, the university saw a slight improvement after six consecutive slips since 2016. The institution was placed in the bracket of 1,001–1,200. In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2023 Rankings, the university slipped three places to end up in the 44th position.

Other varsities move up the ladder

Gharuan’s Chandigarh University has taken a big leap by featuring in the list of the top 150 institutes in the Asia rankings. The university has clinched the 149th rank, a jump of 36 positions — from last year’s 185th rank — with an overall score of 32.3 points. Last year, the university witnessed a quantum jump of 90 positions in comparison to its debut in these rankings in 2022, with an overall score of 28.2.

Chitkara University has also improved its standing by jumping from the bracket of 551–600 (145th rank in the Southern Asia category) to 501–550. The Indian Institute of Technology-Ropar has been ranked in the 351–400 bracket for the second consecutive year. The institute has scored 4.5 in academic reputation, 1.8 in employer reputation, 15.7 in faculty-student ratio, 72.6 in papers per faculty, 15.8 in citations per paper, 3.7 in international faculty, 2.4 in international students, 100 in faculty staff with PhD, 2.7 in international research network, 2.1 in inbound exchange and 3.2 in outbound exchange — a drop in most of the parameters. Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala, has slipped to 281–290 from last year’s 228th position.

#Panjab University Chandigarh