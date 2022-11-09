QS Asia Rankings: Panjab University retains position

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 8

Panjab University (PU) retained its position in the 301-350 bracket in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2023 released today. It is now for the third consecutive year that the university has retained the same position.

The university has been awarded 14.6 score in academic reputation, followed by 10.8 in employer reputation, 11.3 in faculty student ratio, 29.9 in papers per faculty, 30 in citations per paper, 4.9 in international students, 16 in faculty staff with PhD, 34.1 in international research network, 1.3 in inbound exchange and 1.3 in outbound exchange.

The Panjab University authorities, meanwhile, avoided to comment anything on the unchanged position in the latest QS Asia Rankings. In the past, the authorities had announced to work towards improving the university’s position in such rankings.

A total of 19 Indian universities have made it to the top 200 varsities in the recently released QS Asia Universities Rankings. It is an annual publication of university rankings approved by the International Ranking Expert Group (IREG).

Private varsities perform fairly

While Panjab University failed to move ahead in the rankings, region’s private universities have performed fairly. Chandigarh University, Gharuan, secured 185th rank in Asia and 15th in India with an overall score of 28.2. The university witnessed a quantum jump of 90 positions in comparison to its debut in QS Rankings 2022. The university has been awarded a score of 22.9 in academic reputation, 66.8 in employer reputation, 27.6 in faculty student ratio, 4.1 in papers per faculty, 1.6 in citations per paper, 62.1 in international faculty, 33.9 in international students, 1 in faculty staff with PhD, 5.2 in international research network, 18.6 in inbound exchange and 23.5 in outbound exchange. Meanwhile, Chitkara University improved its ranking to the bracket of 551-600 and jumped to 145th rank in Southern Asia category. Last year, the university was in the 601-650 bracket. This year, the university scored 7.3 in academic reputation, 12.5 in employer reputation, 18 in faculty student ratio, 5.6 in papers per faculty, 1.3 in citations per paper, 8.8 in international faculty, 11.6 in international students, 1 in faculty staff with PhD, 2.8 in international research network, 2.2 in inbound exchange and 6.9 in outbound exchange.

IIT-Ropar slips

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, also slipped to the bracket to 351-400. The institute scored 4.5 in academic reputation, 2.2 in employer reputation, 27.7 in faculty student ratio, 62.2 in papers per faculty, 25.9 in citations per paper, 4.1 in international faculty, 2.1 in international students, 100 in faculty staff with PhD, 4.4 in international research network, 2.1 in inbound exchange and 5.1 in outbound exchange. Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala, meanwhile ranked 228 with an overall score of 23.8. The institute claimed 8.3 in academic reputation, 11.5 in employer reputation, 8.7 in faculty student ratio, 48.4 in papers per faculty, 53.5 in citations per paper, 13.9 in international faculty, 4.5 in international students, 93.4 in faculty staff with PhD, 37.3 in international research network, 13.5 in inbound exchange and 19.1 in outbound exchange.

